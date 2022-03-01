Punjab Assembly Elections: Shutrana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Shutrana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 117) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Shutrana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Nirmal Singh won Shutrana constituency seat securing 58,008 votes, beating SAD candidate Vaninder Kaur Loomba by a margin of 18,520 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shutrana constituency were 1,65,967. Of that, 1,37,762 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shutrana assembly constituency.