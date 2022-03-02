Punjab Assembly Elections: Sri Hargobindpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sri Hargobindpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in the Gurdaspur district goes to the polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Sri Hargobindpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Balwinder Singh won the Sri Hargobindpur constituency seat securing 57,489 votes, beating SAD candidate Manjit Singh by a margin of 18,065 votes. In 2017, the total number of voters in the Sri Hargobindpur constituency were 1,70,470. Of that, 1,23,697 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Sri Hargobindpur assembly constituency.
