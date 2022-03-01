Punjab Assembly Elections: Sujanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sujanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 1) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sujanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dinesh Singh won Sujanpur constituency seat securing 48910 votes, beating INC candidate Amit Singh by a margin of 18701 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sujanpur constituency were 159005. Of that, 1,24,361 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sujanpur assembly constituency.