Punjab Assembly Elections: Sunam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Sunam Assembly Constituency (AC No. 101) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Sunam Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Aman Arora won Sunam constituency seat securing 72,815 votes, beating SAD candidate Gobind Singh Longowal by a margin of 30,307 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sunam constituency were 1,85,303. Of that, 1,53,688 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

