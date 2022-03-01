Punjab Assembly Elections: Talwandi Sabo Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Talwandi Sabo Assembly Constituency (AC No. 94) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Talwandi Sabo Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Prof. Baljinder Kaur won Talwandi Sabo constituency seat securing 54,553 votes, beating INC candidate Khushbaz Singh Jatana by a margin of 19,293 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Talwandi Sabo constituency were 1,49,354. Of that, 1,27,848 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Talwandi Sabo assembly constituency.