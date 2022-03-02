Punjab Assembly Elections: Tarn Taran Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Tarn Taran Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in Amritsar district goes to the polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Tarn Taran Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri won the Tarn Taran constituency seat securing 59,794 votes, beating SAD candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu by a margin of 14,629 votes. In 2017, the total voters in the Tarn Taran constituency were 1,83,580. Of that, 1,31,735 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in the Tarn Taran assembly constituency.