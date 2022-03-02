Punjab Assembly Elections: Urmar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Urmar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 41) in Hoshiarpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Urmar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sangat Singh Gilzian won Urmar constituency seat securing 51,477 votes, beating SAD candidate Arbinder Singh Rasulpur by a margin of 14,954 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Urmar constituency were 1,76,265. Of that, 1,25,236 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Urmar assembly constituency.