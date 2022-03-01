Punjab Assembly Elections: Zira Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Zira Assembly Constituency (AC No. 75) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Zira Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kulbir Singh won Zira constituency seat securing 69899 votes, beating SAD candidate Hari Singh Zira by a margin of 23071 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zira constituency were 178012. Of that, 1,50,751 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zira assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials
Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists
How not to help a friend in need
30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth
DH Toon | The high cost of war
TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube
Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest