Punjab Assembly Elections: Zira Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Punjab Polls 2022: Zira Assembly Constituency Result

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 01 2022, 14:19 ist
In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Zira Assembly Constituency (AC No. 75) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Zira Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Kulbir Singh won Zira constituency seat securing 69899 votes, beating SAD candidate Hari Singh Zira by a margin of 23071 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Zira constituency were 178012. Of that, 1,50,751 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Zira assembly constituency.

