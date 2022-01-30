Punjab elections: Sidhu’s watches worth Rs 44 lakh, Mann has no residential property

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann (48) does not own any residential property and stays in a rented accommodation. Mann who filed his nomination from Dhuri in Punjab’s Sangrur district has declared in affidavit that his total assets are worth Rs 1.97 crore.

Firebrand Congress leader and party state president Navjot Singh Sidhu owns watches worth Rs 44 lakh. The former cricketer, who is contesting the ensuing February 20 Assembly elections from Amritsar east has residential properties worth Rs 35 crore.

Also read: Congress releases third list of candidates for Punjab polls, fields CM Channi from 2 seats

The 58-year old leader in his affidavit submitted at the time of filing his nomination papers declared that he has a total asset worth Rs 44.63 crore. Sidhu has declared his total income for the financial year 2020-21 at little over Rs 1.88 lakh monthly, which is down from his annual income of Rs 94.18 lakh in 2016-17. The Congress leader has two high-end SUVs, gold jewelry worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 70 lakh in his and wife's name respectively. Sidhu has six showrooms in Patiala. Besides an inherited property, Sidhu has a 5,114 square yard residential property in Amritsar worth about Rs 34 crore.

The comic satirist-turned-politician has declared two Toyota Fortuner vehicles worth Rs 27 lakh and Chevrolet Cruze worth Rs 3 lakh. Mann in his affidavit said he had a total income of Rs 18.34 lakh in the year 2020-21.

Check out latest videos from DH: