Punjab govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20 for voting

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of polling.
“The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state of Punjab and entitled to vote in the election to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha-2022 on this day,” an official statement read.
Voting in the state’s 117 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.
