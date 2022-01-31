Sukhbir Badal files nomination papers from Jalalabad

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal files nomination papers from Jalalabad

Badal said the Jalalabad Assembly constituency is like his family

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 31 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 14:38 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab's Fazilka district.

Badal was accompanied by his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal when he filed nomination papers before the returning officer in Jalalabad.

Talking to reporters, Badal said the Jalalabad Assembly constituency is like his family.

Asked about his rival Congress candidate Mohan Singh Phallianwala, Badal said, “I wish him best of luck.”

Also read: Edge for Congress in Punjab, Goa, neck-and-neck in Uttarakhand; edge for BJP in Manipur: Opinion poll

Sukhbir Badal, a sitting MP from Ferozepur, had represented Jalalabad assembly constituency thrice in 2009 (bypoll), 2012 and 2017.

Badal, the former deputy chief minister, had quit as legislator in 2019 after becoming an MP.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. 

