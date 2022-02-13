Shah praises Amarinder on national security stand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour of Punjabis, the Sikhs in particular, saying the nation feels safe and secure as they keep a guard.

Addressing a public rally here on Sunday, Shah said Punjab was a border state and peace and security here was very much important for the security of the country.

He said only an NDA government, which will work closely with the central government can ensure peace, harmony and security here.

In this context, the Union Home Minister had a special praise for former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who was also sitting on the dais, that he always rose above partisan considerations when it came to the issues concerning national security.

He said when he became the Home Minister in 2019, he felt quite concerned about the security along the Punjab border. "But once I spoke to Capt Amarinder, I felt relaxed," he recalled.

Read | Channi can't keep Punjab secure: Amit Shah

In a special message to people of Patiala, the Home Minister said the way the Congress party had treated a senior leader like Capt Amarinder, it (the Congress) must not get a single seat from Patiala.

Shah referred to the problem of drugs prevailing in Punjab. He said give Narendra Modi a chance and drugs will be completely wiped out of Punjab. He took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had the audacity to claim to finish drugs from Punjab when he had drowned Delhi in liquor by opening liquor shops everywhere.

He also questioned Kejriwal's intentions towards Punjab and towards Sikhs.

He said Kejriwal was coming to Punjab seeking votes of Punjabis and Sikhs. But, he said, Kejriwal has been in government in Delhi for about eight years now and he has not appointed a single Sikh as a minister in his government.

He said the contribution of the Sikhs towards Delhi's history and development is immense and Kejriwal never acknowledged that.

The Home Minister said the NDA government has a clear roadmap for rejuvenation of industry and agriculture in the state. Punjab had occupied top most place among the states till 70s as it did exceptionally well in agriculture and industry.

Punjab needs to get back that place of pride and the NDA government here will ensure it in coordination with the central government.

Referring to special fondness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Punjab and the Sikhs, he said he had taken several special measures like punishing the culprits of anti-Sikh riots, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, naming December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas in memory of younger Sahibzadas and removing of 312 of the 314 names from the 'black-list'.

Besides, he added, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, there was an apprehension that the holy Guru Granth Sahib would not be safe in gurdwaras there.

He said the government of India made a special arrangement to relocate these holy books to Gurdwaras in Delhi with full respect and sanctity.

Earlier, addressing the rally, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh praised Shah and the BJP government at the Centre that he had always got full support and cooperation from him and other ministers whenever he needed it.

He specially mentioned that during Covid pandemic when the state fell short of vaccines, the central government took no time in providing these.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt chief, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, said Punjab needed a government, which will work with the Centre as Punjab was faced with serious challenges like debt and declining agriculture incomes.

Watch latest videos by DH here: