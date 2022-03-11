Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP for its victory in Punjab

Thank you sir: AAP to PM for congratulating Punjab win

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 15:31 ist
A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal (L) with PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.

In a tweet, the prime minister had on Thursday night congratulated the AAP.

"I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare.@AamAadmiParty," Modi had tweeted.

Also Read | With Punjab, AAP reaches an inflexion point

In his reply, Kejriwal tweeted, "Thank you sir."

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday stormed to power in Punjab, bagging a record 92 of the 117 seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to stalwarts Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

In terms of vote share, the AAP won 42 per cent of the total votes cast, as against 23.7 per cent it had five years ago.

