The significance of Bhagwant Mann's yellow turban

Apart from Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann’s fantastic victory in the Punjab Assembly election 2022, it is his yellow turban that has successfully caught the attention of the the people across the country.

But why does Mann don a yellow turban at all times?

Bhagwant Mann's 'basanti' turban is inspired by his hero Bhagat Singh.

“While other MPs go to their mentors and present their win, I went and kept the certificate in the Bhagat Singh statue in the village and said, ‘My MP position isn’t even 0.01 per cent of your sacrifice but I am going to the same Lok Sabha where you threw a bomb to open the deaf government’s ears at that time and now I’m going to open the Government’s ears with my words and I will do so by wearing your color— your Basanti-coloured turban’,” Mann said in an interview with India Ahead News

“When I became an MP in 2014, I first went to Katkar Kalan, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth village. It wasn’t the first time I went there. Even as an artist, whenever I bought a new car every two to three years, I would take it to Katkar Kalan straight from the showroom to dedicate it to Bhagat Singh. I would think ‘It is because of you that we have our own houses, cars or we would still be British slaves," he said

Mann is all set to take oath as the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

