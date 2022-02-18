Will look into it: Amit Shah writes to Channi on allegations against AAP

The allegations against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to die down on the last day of campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assuring Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre will investigate the claims that the banned 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) was in touch with AAP.

The fresh development came just 48 hours before the polling, with Channi, also a senior Congress leader, sending a letter to Shah quoting a letter by the SFJ supporting AAP, and the Union Home Minister responding to it without wasting time.

Congress, which is in power in Punjab, is in a do-or-die electoral contest with AAP, Akali Dal and BJP alliance. The polling will be held in Punjab on February 20.

The allegations against AAP gained traction after Kejriwal's former close aide Kumar Vishwas alleged that the AAP supremo had in 2017 taken the support of separatists and that even he quipped that he can become the Prime Minister of independent Punjab. Kejriwal rubbished the allegations and said he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals.

On Friday, Channi said in his letter that the letter in Punjabi by SFJ's legal advisor Gupatwant Singh Pannu showed that the secessionist group was in "constant touch" with AAP and that it has given its support in 2017 elections, which it has continued this time too.

Besides referring to Vishwas' allegations, Channi claimed that the revelations on SFJ was a "very serious issue of compromising with the security and integrity" of the country and it should be thoroughly investigated.

In his response, Shah said it was serious that a political party associating itself with an "anti-national, separatist, banned organisation" and taking support in elections was serious in the context of the country's unity and integrity.

Shah went on to say, "it is utterly condemnable that a party has joined hands with such separatist organisation to capture power" and that it showed that they were ready to divide Punjab and the country.

Earlier in the day, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in response to Kejriwal's counter, "Mr Kejriwal, Give a straight answer. Is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? Yes or No."

