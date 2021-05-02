Rahul, Priyanka fail to enthuse voters in Kerala, Assam

The vigorous campaign mounted by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam and Kerala failed to enthuse the voters in the two states which were expected to put the Congress on the path for revival after the successive losses in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leaders were banking on victories in Assam and Kerala for Rahul Gandhi’s smooth return as the party president, a post he had vacated in 2019, accepting the responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Gandhi siblings had campaigned hard in the two states and Rahul was hoping to put a good show in Kerala, the state that ensured him a seat in the Lok Sabha after the shock defeat from the family pocket borough of Amethi.

The Congress managed to pull off wins on 17 out of the 25 seats it had contested in Tamil Nadu, where Rahul had reached out to voters through interactions with students, participation in Jallikattu event and even rustling up mushroom biryani on a popular YouTube channel.

However, the Congress leader appeared to lose interest in the state after the DMK gave only 25 seats in the 234-member assembly in the seat-sharing agreement.

“We humbly accept the people’s mandate. Sincere gratitude to our workers & the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals,” Rahul said.

In a statement, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala admitted that the election results, particularly in Kerala and Assam, were not as per the expectations of the party.

The election results are also expected to strengthen the demand for the G-23 leaders for seeking a full time president for the party given that Sonia Gandhi’s appointment was for the interim period.

“We will correct our mistakes. Please wait for a few more days. I think the next steps will be taken at the organisational level by the Congress President and the party,” Surjewala said responding to questions of accountability for the defeat.

Recently, Congress had won state elections in Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh but the victories were attributed to strong local leaders, who are found wanting in the party.

The Congress was part of the winning coalition in Jharkhand and was roped in for an unlikely alliance with Shiv Sena by NCP Sharad Pawar to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra.