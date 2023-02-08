Rajnath Singh, Adityanath to address rallies in Tripura

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Tripura

On Tuesday Singh and Adityanath also addressed election rallies in support of BJP candidates in the state

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Feb 08 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 12:48 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address five election rallies in Tripura on Wednesday, a BJP leader said.

The Defence Minister will address Vijay Sankalp rally in South Tripura's Rajnagar and Barjala School ground in West Tripura district, said BJP's media in-charge Sunit Sakar.

Adityanath will address rallies in Unakoti district's Fatikroy, Suryamaninagar in West Tripura and Mohanpur School ground in West Tripura district, he said.

Also Read | Day of rallies, roadshows and accusations in 'politically hot' Tripura

On Tuesday Singh and Adityanath also addressed election rallies in support of BJP candidates in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will continue with his door-to-door campaign in the Ramnagar Assembly constituency in the West Tripura district. He will also join Vijay Sankalp rally at Barjala to be addressed by the Defence Minister.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition leader Manik Sarkar and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury who is leading the Left Front's campaign will address election rallies on Wednesday.

Sarkar will address an election rally at Sepahijala district's Sonamura and Choudhury will join the party campaign at Sabroom Assembly constituency from where he is contesting the election.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
Tripura
India News
Elections
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Aerial pics show scale of devastation in Turkey & Syria

Aerial pics show scale of devastation in Turkey & Syria

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

Sound at seventy 

Sound at seventy 

 