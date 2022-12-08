Himachal: BJP concedes defeat; Jairam Thakur to resign

Respect mandate, going to hand over my resignation to governor: Himachal CM

'I respect the mandate. In a short while, I am going to hand over my resignation to the governor,' Thakur said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 16:08 ist
Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the Congress set to cross the majority mark in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday said he respects the mandate and was going to hand over his resignation to the governor. Meanwhile, the BJP conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh.

"I respect the mandate. In a short while, I am going to hand over my resignation to the governor," Thakur told reporters here.

Also read: 'People's journalist' Isudan Gadhvi fails to strike chord with the masses

The Congress on Thursday was set to achieve majority in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the BJP, winning 16 seats and leading in 23 others.

According to the latest results and trends, the ruling BJP had registered a win on 13 seats and was leading in as many others.

Three Independents have also emerged victorious.

 

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jairam Thakur
India News
Himachal Pradesh
Indian Politics
BJP
Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 