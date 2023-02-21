Richest and poorest candidates in the Northeast polls

This is based on the analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 16:09 ist
Before the ballots are in and winners are chosen, let us look at the richest candidates from across parties in the two poll-bound states. Credit: PTI Photo

The day to vote in new governments is approaching in Nagaland and Meghalaya, and the campaigns have never been more vibrant. The BJP, piggybacking stronger regional parties, is hoping to retain power in both states. 

Local parties including the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), People’s Democratic Front (PDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) in Meghalaya are among major players in the polls.

But before the ballots are in and winners are chosen, let us look at the richest candidates from across parties in the two poll-bound states. This is based on the analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Also read | These candidates contesting in Meghalaya polls have criminal cases against them

Meghalaya

The richest candidate in the state is Metbah Lyngdoh, contesting from the Mairang constituency for the UDP, with movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 146 cr. Following close behind is Congress candidate from Sutnga Saipung, Vincent H Pala, with assets worth Rs 125 cr to his name. The HSPDP comes third on the list, with its Mawhati candidate Evalyni Kharbani having declared assets worth over Rs 109 cr.

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest assets are owned by Arbiangkam Kharsohmat of Congress from the Amlarem constituency, with a net worth of just over Rs 9,000. He is followed by Thosengcheba A. Sangma from the Republican Party of India (A) with assets worth Rs 22,000 to his name.

Also read | Nagaland: Rs 10.53 cr increase in CM Neiphiu Rio's assets in five years

Nagaland

Sukhato A Sema of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contesting from the Pughoboto constituency tops the list in the state with Rs 160 cr in movable and immovable assets. Second on the list is CM Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP, with assets worth over Rs 46 cr. Er Kahuli Sema of the BJP is next, with a net worth of Rs 34 cr. 

The lowest assets are owned by T Ngampai Konyak of the Congress party with just over Rs 5,000 to his name. H Chingsak Konyak of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) follows in the second spot with a net worth of Rs 25,000. 

