Sangma meets Himanta before vote counting in Meghalaya

Sangma meets Himanta in Guwahati ahead of counting of votes in Meghalaya

The meeting comes amid exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single largest party

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Mar 01 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 22:23 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Credit: PTI Photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday.

Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA), met Sangma at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday night, they said.

"Sangma was in Guwahati last night and Sarma, his friend, came and visited him at the hotel. They had a one-to-one meeting," a source told PTI.

The meeting comes amid exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections, the polling for which was held on Monday while the votes will be counted on Thursday.

Read | Demand for separate states in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura grows ahead of polls

The BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but the two parties fought the elections on their own.

On Tuesday evening, Sarma claimed that there will be no hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, and the BJP and its partners will form governments with an absolute majority in all three states.

No NEDA members will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the TMC, he claimed, adding that the next Meghalaya chief minister will be decided after considering the number of seats won by the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Elections
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Assam
Meghalaya
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Conrad K Sangma
Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 