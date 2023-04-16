Shettar denied Shah's offer of 'better position': Bommai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and assured him of a "better position" in the party, but Shettar declined the same, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

While speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Bommai said, "Shettar is a senior leader and he taught us the ideology and principles of the party and its politics, but now his decision is personally painful for me".

The BJP high command assured Shettar that the party would field anyone he suggested, including his family members, but Shettar denied the offer, Bommai said.

"To change the established politics, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided that the party would make some changes. And former CM B S Yediyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa become role models for all by accepting the changes. Both Amit Shah and J P Nadda assured Shettar of suitable positions based on his experience", Bommai said.

He also said that although Shettar is an influential leader, the party would remain stable. The party has faced many such situations and has already enforced damage control measures, he added.

"To give an opportunity to the next generation of leaders, the party has taken some decisions. Second-line leaders such as C C Patil, Murugesh Nirani, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Dattatreya Patil Revur, Shashikala Jolle, and others are ready to deliver. The party needs to give a chance to the next generation of leaders, Bommai said. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power with a majority.