Smart promises, choice of candidates do the trick for Cong in Himachal

Despite the tall claims made by the BJP, Congress has succeeded in making a comeback in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

There are many factors that have contributed to that.

Assembly elections, as is the trend today, are hardly fought on national narratives. But the BJP tried its best to do so. They have the needed organisational push to centre the campaign on Modi and his charisma, leadership qualities and his popularity.

Also Read | Localised campaign helps Congress win Himachal

The BJP also sought to raise national issues, especially that of national security, and added that with the promise of a double engine government, things will go well for the people.

The BJP's election promises were highly polarising. The party spoke of bringing in the Uniform Civil Code, and while that might have worked in the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand, it did not become an election issue in Himachal Pradesh.

First, for the UCC to be implemented, it has to come as an Act of Parliament. Second, the question remains on who the party was trying to woo.

Similarly, the party said it will inquire about the Wakf board properties. What the BJP failed to understand is that Himachal is no Uttar Pradesh; it is a state where Hindus form 94 per cent of the population, and no other community can tilt the outcome. These promises were all rejected by the people.

The BJP also tried to appease women by saying they will distribute cycles and scooters to travel to schools. But if one travels across the state, it will be clear that connectivity is a problem, and that many schools do not have connecting roads. How many districts out of the 12 will have these facilities?

On the other hand, the Congress promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme, which was a game changer. Along with that, the Congress reached out to women voters in the age group of 18-60 years, promising to pay Rs 1,500 monthly if they are not getting any financial support.

It remains to be seen whether that will be feasible or not, but it touched a section of the electorate, as women were deeply affected by rising prices.

The Congress’s other promises – to seek rollback of the increase in GST on apple cartons, 300 units of free units of electricity, and 5 lakh jobs to young people - also appealed to people.

Without any popular or formidable chief ministerial face, the Congress made its mark, as opposed to the BJP’s projection of sitting Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

After the passing away of Virbhadra Singh, the Congress was in deep crisis, with a big question staring at it: who will lead the party?

But the party’s leadership acted well in time, and when the command was given to Pratibha Singh, the leaders resolved to show a collective face despite the factional feud. The Congress’ selection of candidates worked for it, and it managed its dissidents well.

This is also the first election without Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh. While Singh passed away, Dhumal has been sidelined by the BJP. This did not go down well within the party's rank and file as well as with the people.

Party president J P Nadda camped in the state for a month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held as many as nine rallies within a year, but that did not help matters.

(The writer is a Professor in the Department of Political Science at Himachal Pradesh University)