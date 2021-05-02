Sonia Gandhi greets Stalin, Mamata Banerjee on their victories

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday greeted DMK chief M K Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on their victories in the Assembly elections.

Congress sources said Gandhi spoke to Stalin, who is expected to take over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and congratulated him on the win against the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Gandhi also spoke to Banerjee and congratulated her on the big victory against the BJP.

While it was a tough fight between Banerjee’s Trinamool and the BJP, Congress failed to open its account in the West Bengal where it was the main opposition party after having won 44 seats in the 2016 elections.