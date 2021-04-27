In Tamil Nadu polls, cash flows freely for political parties' advertisements: Report

The abundant flow of cash in elections in India has become a common sight of late. Political parties leave no stone unturned to lure and entice the voters with money. After the rise of the BJP in 2014, online campaigning had gained prominence, and politicians realised the importance of social media platforms in reaching out to the voters. Over the years, the significance of online campaigning during elections has only increased. And the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has shown that political parties are not hesitant to spend big on online advertisements.

An analysis by Mint has revealed that political parties have spent at least Rs 33 crore on Google ads during this year's election. The fact that less than Rs 5 crore was spent during the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections highlight the magnanimity of the amount. In fact, this is the highest amount spent on Google ads in any election in this country since February 2019, eclipsing even the Rs 20.30 crore spent during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to the analysis. It is important to note here that no data on spending on online ads before February 2019 is available publicly.

In Tamil Nadu, the two regional powerhouses, the ruling AIADMK and DMK have spent the most on the Google ads in recent elections. Of the two, DMK has spent more both on Google ads and on Facebook.

Also read: Complaints galore as EVMs 'safe' at Tamil Nadu counting centres

When it comes to Facebook ads, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has spent the most among all the political parties which have contested in state Assembly elections this year. While TMC has spent a little over Rs 3 crore in the last three months, DMK has spent a shade above Rs 2 crore and DMK has shelled out around Rs 1.5 crore during the same timeframe.

DMK and AIADMK together have spent the most on Google and Facebook ads is higher than any other regional political party which has contested in state election recently. Tamil Nadu is one of India's richest states, and its technological evolution over the years and the tech-savvy citizens, has led to the digital emergence of AIADMK and DMK. Also, coronavirus has hampered physical campaigning this time compared to the previous years. So, online advertisement has emerged as a potent tool to connect with voters.

Read more: Time to have a rethink on multi-phase polls, says ex-CEC T S Krishnamurthy

While many would have expected BJP to spend big on online advertisement, the Mint report suggests that the saffron party has probably spent more on traditional campaigning methods like rallies and hoardings than on the digital platforms.

Even when it comes to declared spending, Tamil Nadu elections seem to be costlier than the Assembly elections in three other states-West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam. While the declared spending in Tamil Nadu is Rs 79 crore, it is Rs 58 crore in West Bengal, Rs 31 crore in Kerala and Rs 15 crore in Assam.

According to political scientist Rahul Verma. states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra witness high spending during elections because they are rich industrialised states. Tamil Nadu is one of the most prosperous states of South India known for its technological and industrial excellence, and the wealth of the land enables the party that comes to power to fatten its bank balance and reap other rewards. The state has witnessed a hard-fought Assembly election this time and on May 2, when the counting of votes takes place, one party will get the chance to enjoy its investments in online campaigns.