TN CM Palaniswami resigns, Governor dissolves assembly

K Palaniswami resigns, Tamil Nadu Governor accepts it and dissolves Assembly

  • May 03 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 20:18 ist
He has been requested to continue until alternative arrangements are made. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami tendered his resignation and that of his cabinet and Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted it, the Raj Bhavan said here on Monday.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Council of Ministers, with effect from the afternoon of 3.5.2021," a Raj Bhavan release said.

However, Purohit requested him and the present Council of Ministers to continue until alternative arrangements are made, the release added.

The "governor has dissolved the 15th (2016-21) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly", it said.

DMK captured the reins of power in Tamil Nadu from the AIADMK by winning 133 of the total 234 constituencies in the Assembly polls. The AIADMK won 66 seats.

