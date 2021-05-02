Palaniswami & Stalin gave rise to a healthy political culture in Tamil Nadu

Though Edappadi K Palaniswami often got brickbats for being “too close” with the BJP during his four-year tenure, the outgoing Chief Minister and incoming CM M K Stalin will be long remembered for chalking out a new refreshing chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

The two leaders – Palaniswami of AIADMK and DMK's Stalin – buried their differences to usher in a new era of political decency where leaders of ruling and opposition parties exchange pleasantries and stay on their side in times of personal crises. And as they change their places in the Assembly from treasury to opposition benches and vice-versa, political observers said that it is expected of them that they continue this new tradition.

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu was vitiated when M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa dominated the scene for over three decades – they never saw eye-to-eye and would even skip assembly proceedings to avoid each other. Cadres and leaders of AIADMK, at one point, were told not to talk to DMK men or even attend private functions hosted by them.

The new generation leaders of the Dravidian majors took efforts to maintain a personal touch, though their political ideology and parties are different. EPS became the first Chief Minister in decades to welcome the Leader of Opposition to his chamber when Stalin sought an appointment in February 2018 to hand over suggestions to reform transport corporations.

Stalin took the lead

In many ways, the seeds were sown by Stalin and DMK. Stalin visited Apollo Hospitals in October 2016 to enquire about J Jayalalithaa's death, and later paid respects to her lifeless body at the Rajaji Hall, a rare sight in the state. And V K Sasikala, who was handling AIADMK's affair after her friend Jayalalithaa's death, deputed senior leaders to visit Kauvery Hospital and enquire about Karunanidhi who was admitted due to age-related illness.

EPS and Stalin took the cue from there. In 2018, when Karunanidhi's condition deteriorated, a high-powered delegation from AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam visited the iconic Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch to enquire about his health from Stalin. This was probably the first time any AIADMK leader was at Karunanidhi's residence after Jayalalithaa began controlling the party.

“Though their mutual relationship went through some expected turmoil during the campaign, a new era of political decency heralded in the Dravidian turf known for its high-decibel acrimony,” senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh told DH.

EPS reciprocated Stalin's gesture

EPS did not just visit Karunanidhi during his last days at a private hospital, but also led a high-powered delegation to pay last respects to the DMK patriarch. And Stalin reciprocated the gesture by driving to EPS' official residence in Chennai after his mother's death in October 2020.

Though their ideologies were diametrically opposite to each other, the state's political veterans like Periyar and Rajaji shared good personal rapport. K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai too enjoyed good relations though they fought against each other politically.

Karunanidhi and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran did maintain "political decency" even though they turned political foes after being friends for decades and used harsh words for each other in their speeches.

“The political acrimony descended into personal, more during Jayalalithaa's tenure, during which even basic political courtesy was too much to ask for. Glad it has changed now, and Stalin should be credited for initiating it, and EPS for reciprocating good gestures,” political analyst P Ramajayam told DH.

Evolution of EPS

Palaniswami, considered a lightweight politician when V K Sasikala hand-picked him as Chief Minister in 2017, is also credited for keeping the AIADMK flock together for four years. He also belied predictions that his dispensation may not last beyond a few months – EPS did not just manage to complete his tenure, but also added a few brownie points to his political career.

“His down-to-earth image helped us approach him easily. More than anything, fast clearing of files became the order of the day after he (EPS) took over. When the CM clears files fast, the work gets done sooner than later. And he gave enough freedom to bureaucrats and listened to their advice,” a seasoned IAS officer told DH.

On the political front, he consolidated his position within the AIADMK showing his challengers, notably his one-time boss O Panneerselvam, their "place", and ran the administration smoothly, especially, in the last two years. The legislation to provide 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who clear NEET in admissions to medical college will remain his biggest achievement in four years of his rule.

He also managed to keep Sasikala, his one-time boss, out of the party despite pressure from the BJP to re-induct her into the AIADMK. But with the defeat, it is just a matter of time, that knives are out in the party.

Of course, the biggest complaint against him would forever be “too much closeness” with the BJP, that helped him complete the tenure – the saffron party went out of the way to help him in the first two years when AIADMK's numerical strength in the Assembly was precariously placed. It is also a fact that AIADMK government was vulnerable to pulls and pressures of the BJP due to several complaints of corruption against half-a-dozen ministers.