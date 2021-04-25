Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Pappireddippatti Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Pappireddippatti Assembly Constituency (AC No 60) in Dharmapuri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Pappireddippatti Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Palaniyappan. P won Pappireddippatti constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate Sathiyamoorthy. A by 12,713 votes.

