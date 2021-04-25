Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Coimbatore-(South) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Coimbatore-(South) Assembly Constituency (AC No 120) in Coimbatore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Coimbatore-(South) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Arjunan @ Amman Arjunan K. won Coimbatore-(South) constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Indian National Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar S. by 17,419 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Coimbatore-(South) assembly constituency.