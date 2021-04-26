Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Dharapuram (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Dharapuram (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 101) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Kalimuthu. V.S won Dharapuram-(SC) constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

candidate Ponnusamy. K by 10,017 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dharapuram (SC) assembly constituency.