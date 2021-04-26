Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Erode-East Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Erode-East Assembly Constituency (AC No 98) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Erode-East Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Thennarasu K S won Erode-East constituency seat by a margin of 5% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Chandhirakumar V C by 7,794 votes.

