Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Erode West Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Erode-West Assembly Constituency (AC No 99) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Erode-West Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Ramalingam K.V. won Erode-West constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Muthusamy S by 4,906 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Erode-West assembly constituency.