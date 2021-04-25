Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Kattumannarkoil(SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Kattumannarkoil(SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 159) in Cuddalore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Kattumannarkoil(SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Murugumaran.N won Kattumannarkoil(SC) constituency seat by a margin of 0% beating Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate Thirumaavalavan.Thol by 87 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kattumannarkoil(SC) assembly constituency.