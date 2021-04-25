Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Salem South Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Salem-South Assembly Constituency (AC No 90) in Salem district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Salem-South Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Sakthivel A B won Salem-South constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Gunasekaran M by 30,453 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Salem-South assembly constituency.