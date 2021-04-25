Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tiruchirappalli-(East) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tiruchirappalli-(East) Assembly Constituency (AC No 141) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tiruchirappalli-(East) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Natarajan .N. won Tiruchirappalli-(East) constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kalaichelvan.D by 21,894 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tiruchirappalli-(East) assembly constituency.