Telangana bypolls: TRS retains Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti has retained the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat, with its candidate Nomula Bagath winning with an 18,000-vote-margin against the Congress candidate Jana Reddy.

After the electoral debacles in Dubbaka assembly bye-poll in November and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in December, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid a special focus on the bye-poll strategy and campaign.

The TRS supremo himself addressed two public rallies in the constituency, a marked shift from Dubbaka when he did not participate in direct electioneering.

Rao had assured new ration cards for the poor, government pensions for those aged above 57, and other benefits, in addition to the lift irrigation waters promised to the parched lands of the Nalgonda region. The TRS chief played safe and also dwelt on his role in the formation of Telangana and “the region's backwardness during the Congress rule earlier.”

The Congress party, which has a considerable hold in the region, gave a tough fight, with former minister and two-time MLA from the constituency – Jana Reddy as its candidate.

While Bagath polled 89,804 votes, Reddy received 70,932 votes. The BJP, which attempted to make inroads in the Nalgonda region with a respectable performance, came third gathering only four percent of votes.

The bypolls for the Assembly constituency were held on 17 April and was necessitated by the death the sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah in December due to an illness.

Thanking the Nagarjuna Sagar voters for blessing the TRS candidate with a vast majority, Chief Minister Rao stated that all the electioneering promises would be fulfilled and that he would tour the constituency soon.

The CM said that the Lift Irrigation Schemes sanctioned in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar, and Kodad Constituencies would be fast-tracked to supply water to the people.