Tipra Motha manifesto promises anti-CAA resolution, AAP-like doorstep services

Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties contesting its maiden Assembly elections, on Saturday promised to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), doorstep service delivery like AAP government in Delhi, land for the landless, beside others within 150 days of coming to power in Tripura.

The manifesto released by Tipra Motha Chief and Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma at the Tripura Royal Palace here announced "Mission 15," comprising at least 15 major promises to be fulfilled within the first 150 days in power.

The manifesto promised that Tipra Motha would continue to fight for its core demand for "Greater Tipraland" and a constitutional solution for the rights of Indigenous Tripuris.

The party had earlier rejected an offer for alliance with both BJP and the CPI (M)-Congress combine without a written assurance on its demand for "Greater Tipraland," a separate state for the indigenous Tripuris in Tripura, Mizoram, Assam and parts of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The party has put up candidates in 42 out of 60 constituencies with a target to defeat "all who are against Greater Tipraland."

"After forming our government, the Assembly will pass a resolution within 150 days against the CAA. We can not accept a law based on a particular religion. I am a Hindu but I can't accept a law that goes against the Muslims and our tribal people," Deb Barma said while releasing the manifesto.

Deb Barma had quit Congress following the anti-CAA agitation and subsequently formed Tipra Motha in 2020 with the demand for Greater Tipraland. In March 2021, the party won elections in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) and defeated BJP, it's ally IPFT and other parties. The TTADC areas have 20 Assembly constituencies but the party has also fielded candidates in 16 other constituencies which are not reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. "We are not against the rights of the non-tribals, Bengalis, Muslims and all other communities living in TTAADC areas. We will make sure that their rights also remain protected," he said.

The manifesto also promised to set up Tripura's first sports university, promotion of English and Hindi languages along with other local languages in schools, steps to curb crime against women, jobs to the 10,323 "sacked" teachers, besides others.

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated on February 16.