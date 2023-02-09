Tripura: BJP manifesto promises greater autonomy for tribal council, financial assistance, meal at Rs 5

Faced with a possible challenge from Tipra Motha, a regional party demanding "Greater Tipraland" state ahead of Assembly elections, the ruling BJP manifesto on Thursday promised "greater autonomy" for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Rs 5,000 every year to the tribals living under TTADC, meals at Rs 5 thrice a day, among others.

Releasing the manifesto, which BJP called 'Sankalp Patra', the party chief J P Nadda said here that BJP would take steps for granting legislative, more executive, and administrative powers with more financial support as per the proposed 185th Constitutional Amendment.

He said steps will be taken for the inclusion of Kokborok language (spoken by the tribals) in the CBSE and ICSE curriculum for the state, Tribal council bhawans across the country to be set up, a skills university for skill development of two lakh tribal youths, besides others.

"Our motto will be DTH, which stands for development, transformation, and harmony. We will work for the development with divinity and prevent division of Tripura and the society," Nadda said in what sounded like a counter to Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma, who has made Greater Tipraland state as its main poll plank with a focus on tribal voters.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda releases BJP's manifesto for Tripura Assembly Election in Agartala. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/czbLD5K6rx#UnnatoTripuraSresthoTripura pic.twitter.com/NGTr9Afs8y — BJP (@BJP4India) February 9, 2023

Motha had rejected BJP's offer for an alliance without a written assurance about Grrater Tipraland. BJP, however, rejected the demand saying the party is committed to the welfare of the tribals but is against the division of Tripura. BJP also faces another challenge from CPM and Congress, who are contesting the elections in a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time in Tripura.

BJP, however, said they would get more seats than in the 2018 elections as the tribals are also happy with their development works in the past five years.

BJP manifesto also promised two free LPG cylinders to those possessing PM Ujjwala Yojana connections, free scooty to college-going girls, and financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to the fishermen, among others.