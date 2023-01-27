Tripura: BJP-Tipra Motha talks for alliance fail, Motha to fight alone

The talks between BJP and Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties in Tripura, for an alliance has failed and the Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma announced that his party would contest the polls alone.

"We went to Delhi, listened to them. Otherwise, they would have said that we did not go despite the invitation. But they did not give anything in writing regarding our demand for Tipraland. So we have decided to contest the elections on our own," Deb Barma said in a video message posted on social media on Friday morning.

"I have repeatedly said that we will not compromise for an alliance until and unless we get a written assurance about our demand for a constitutional solution to our demand for Tipraland. But there were a lot of rumours that we have agreed for an alliance. I don't blame them also because in the past 47 years, since 1977, regional parties in Tripura had gone to Delhi, reached an understanding with Delhi. But after the elections, our Tiprasa people got nothing," he said.

"So get ready. Jitenge to jitenge, harenge to harenge (whether we win or lose), we will fight our last battle for the Tiprasas," Deb Barman said.

The CPI (M) and Congress, which entered into a seat-sharing arrangement, also invited Tipra Motha but Deb Barma did not agree without a written assurance on the Tipraland demand issue. Deb Barma and a few other Tipra Motha leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday for discussion on Tipraland issue and an alliance for the Assembly polls.

Deb Barma formed the Tipra Motha after quitting Congress following the anti-CAA agitation and launched an agitation for Greater Tipraland state for the indigenous Tripuris. The Tipraland comprises areas under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the indigenous Tripuris living in the rest of Tripura, Assam, Mizoram and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Tipra Motha had defeated BJP, its ally IPFT and other parties in the TTAADC elections held in March 2021. The party is focusing mainly on at least 20 tribal-dominated Assembly constituencies under the TTAADC.

The 60-member Tripura Assembly goes for polls on February 16.