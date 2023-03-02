Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Town Bardowali

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won from the Town Bardowali constituency with a margin of 1,257 votes, defeating Ashish Kumar Shah from Congress.

Celebrations have begun in Tripura as BJP candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.

More to follow...