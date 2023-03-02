Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Town Bardowali

Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Town Bardowali

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 14:25 ist
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Credit: PTI Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won from the Town Bardowali constituency with a margin of 1,257 votes, defeating Ashish Kumar Shah from Congress.

Also read: NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu becomes Nagaland's first woman MLA

Celebrations have begun in Tripura as BJP candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manik Saha
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Nagaland gets its first ever woman MLA

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 