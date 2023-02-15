Tripura: CPIM() writes to CEC over Shah alleged meeting

Tripura: CPI(M) writes to CEC over Shah alleged meeting with top officials

'This is a very serious issue which concerns the conduct of the Union Home Minister in trying to directly influence the conduct of elections,' the CPIM said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2023, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 09:39 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday, alleging Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to "influence" the assembly elections in Tripura.

Reiterating the accusations made by Jitendra Choudhury, Secretary of Tripura State Committee of CPI(M), in a separate letter sent to the CEC, Yechury raised the issue of Shah's alleged "secret meeting" with top election and police officials including the director general of police.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

"This is a very serious issue which concerns the conduct of the Union Home Minister in trying to directly influence the conduct of elections for the Tripura Assembly. You will recall that in our meeting with the full Election Commission last afternoon, we had expressed our apprehensions about such a possibility involving the Union Home Minister. You had assured us that the Election Commission is fully geared to meet all eventualities in ensuring a free and fair election," Yechury said in his letter.

He said that this development which has been reported in the media has taken place despite that assurance.

"We urge you to initiate urgent action to undo the impact which is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We also expect that the Election Commission of India will take report from the special observers and fix responsibility on the BJP and other important election officials who met the Union Home Minister," he said.

Choudhury in his letter has attached a news report about the alleged meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Election
Tripura Elections 2023
Tripura Elections
Tripura
BJP
CPI(M)
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 