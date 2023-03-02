Tripura elections 2023: BJP alliance surges ahead in early trends

Early trends suggest the BJP alliance is leading in Tripura with NDTV reporting that the saffron party and its allies were ahead in 39 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance is ahead in 15 seats and Tipra Motha, a party many believe could be crucial in predicting how the results go, is leading in 6 seats.

The ruling BJP as well as Opposition CPI(M) and Congress have put in a lot of expectations in their respective alliances. As per poll observers, the success of seat sharing between the Left and Congress - a first in Tripura - could offer a boost to parties looking to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a united opposition. While the left parties contested 47 seats, the Congress contested the other 13.

Track Tripura Election Results Live

Tipra Motha, the regional party which had rejected the alliance offer from Opposition and ruling camps, is contesting 42 out of 60 seats with the demand for 'Greater Tipraland' for indigeneous Tripuris.

While exit polls have already suggested a win for BJP alliance in Tripura, Opposition parties in Tripura have said that March 2 results will be a "shocker" for the ruling party. Tipra Motha has also refused to accept the exit poll predictions, but early trends suggest the saffron party's alliance could prove exit poll results correct.