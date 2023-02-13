Tripura Elections 2023: Key issues that charged the poll battle

The ruling BJP is desperate to reclaim Tripura in the upcoming polls, with an added challenge to defeat the Tipra Motha party. The northeastern state witnessed a high-voltage campaign with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah pitching strongly for the party, warning the people against voting in other parties who may undo the progress of the past five years.

The demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ has become the main poll plank of the state after Tipra Motha, a front of regional parties in the state, promised complete autonomy to the tribal belt upon victory.

What are parties focussing on?

Trying to counter this new threat, BJP has given special attention to tribal welfare in its manifesto.

J P Nadda released the party manifesto in Tripura along with other party members highlighting the issues it is planning to raise in the state.

The Sankalp Patra promised 'greater autonomy' for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District (TTAADC). Apart from that, Rs 5,000 every year to the tribals living under TTAADC. The manifesto also promised meals at Rs 5 thrice a day to people living in TTAADC.

Apart from that, BJP chief J P Nadda said that the party will give the tribal council more executive and administrative powers and more financial support as per the proposed 185th Constitutional Amendment.

The Congress and the Left alliance have also promised greater autonomy to the tribal council in their manifesto but have steered away from the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

What are other important poll issues raised by parties in Tripura?

On February 11, in Hyderabad, Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP successfully managed to counter insurgency and Left-wing extremism in the Northeast. This issue has been raised many times by the BJP in the state.

On the other hand, Congress which is in alliance with its old rival in the state has planned to focus on the issue of unemployment, and the rise in communal incidents in Tripura under BJP’s governance.

Meanwhile, the Left has promised 2.5 lakh jobs, 200 days of work, a hike in wages, security of livelihood for Anganwadi and ASHA workers and free electricity till 50 units and a hike in MSP rates for paddy procurement.

The Congress has focused on issues like implementing an old pension scheme for government employees, providing 50,000 jobs and increasing the wages of agricultural labourers and 150 free units of electricity in its manifesto.

The BJP has also kept women voters in mind with a promise of 2 LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana connections and free two-wheelers to college-going girls with merit.