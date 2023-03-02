Tripura: How parties opposed to BJP could have won at least a dozen more seats

Parties opposed to the BJP could have won at least a dozen more seats had they managed to pool in votes against the saffron party in one basket.

An analysis showed that the division of votes between the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha helped the BJP win 16 seats – of which eight could have won by the CPI(M), five by Tipra Motha and four by Congress if all of them fought together.

These seats included Amarpur, Bagma, Chandipur, Dhanpur, Kamalpur, Manu, Mohanpur, Ramsagar and Surma.

While leaders insist that politics is not always arithmetic, the Tripura results showed that CPI(M)-Congress won eight seats where Tipra Motha did not fight. BJP could win only five such seats.

The CPI(M) had identified Tipra Motha’s influence much earlier and had been wooing it into its alliance with the Congress. As the alliance talks were on, CPI(M) sources had said that they were more keen on Tipra Motha than the Congress, which was “exaggerating” its strength in the state and seeking an “unreasonable” number of seats.

The Left party’s assessment was that the influence of Tipra Motha, which demands a separate state, was not limited to 20 seats reserved for the tribals. Tipra Mortha could also influence a substantial number of tribal voters in the 40 non-tribal seats and it is calculated that it has a substantial presence in at least 12-15 such seats.

With senior leader Manik Sarkar not contesting, a decision taken by the CPI(M) central leadership that wanted a new face in the state, sources felt that Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma, who has earlier positioned as an anti-Left politician before he left the Congress, was not averse to doing business with the CPI(M) after Jitendra Choudhury became the Left party’s Tripura Secretary.