Tripura was in darkness for long time: BJP's Biplab Deb

BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb cast his vote in the Tripura Assembly elections, and told ANI "Tripura was in darkness for a long time. Today youth is hopeful, women have smiles on their faces & elderly show trust. This was missing. People are taking a decision for their future today.Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will form a govt here once again with majority."

The Rajya Sabha MP and former CM was sure of the saffron party winning 40 out of 60 seats in the state.

He said "Tripura has a tradition of giving massive mandate... The BJP-IPFT alliance has won 44 seats in 2018 polls, the Left Front has bagged more than 40 seats in 2002," adding, "The northeastern state has witnessed massive development on all fronts – from education to healthcare to infrastructure – in the last five years. I am sure people will bless the BJP by ensuring the victory of our candidates in more than 40 seats."

The Northeastern state recorded over 81 per cent polling and the process was mostly peaceful except for some instances of sporadic violence. Prior to casting his vote, Biplab Deb visited the Tripureswari temple, offering prayers.

The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat.

