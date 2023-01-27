Two left leaders from Tripura join BJP

Two left leaders from Tripura join BJP

Both lauded the BJP and claimed that the state has seen development in many sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 22:22 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali and former MLA Subal Bhowmik, both from Tripura, joined the BJP on Thursday as the top brass of the ruling party met here to finalise its candidates for the state assembly polls.

Both lauded the BJP and claimed that the state has seen development in many sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the country.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP-Tipra Motha talks for alliance fail, Motha to fight alone

They joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra and Mahesh Sharma, who are handling its affairs in the state, besides its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Saha said Modi's "act east" policy has impressed everyone in the northeast and their induction in the party will help it. People's support is with the BJP and it will again form the government.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for February 16.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 