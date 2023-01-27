Two left leaders from Tripura join BJP

CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali and former MLA Subal Bhowmik, both from Tripura, joined the BJP on Thursday as the top brass of the ruling party met here to finalise its candidates for the state assembly polls.

Both lauded the BJP and claimed that the state has seen development in many sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the country.

They joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra and Mahesh Sharma, who are handling its affairs in the state, besides its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Saha said Modi's "act east" policy has impressed everyone in the northeast and their induction in the party will help it. People's support is with the BJP and it will again form the government.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for February 16.