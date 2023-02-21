UDP candidate from Meghalaya's Sohiong dies, poll process in seat likely to be adjourned

Election to Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district is likely to be adjourned following the demise of the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Monday.

Election to the 60-member House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in hospital after cardiac arrest. Poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," Kharkongor told PTI. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma also took to Twitter to mourn Lyngdoh's death.

Saddened by the sudden demise of former Minister & senior politician of the State, Shri H D R Lyngdoh. Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/yo7TYOJ6qF — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 20, 2023

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. He lost the last election to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People's Democratic Party.