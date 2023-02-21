Meghalaya: UDP candidate dies, polling may be deferred

UDP candidate from Meghalaya's Sohiong dies, poll process in seat likely to be adjourned

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Feb 21 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 00:58 ist
HDR Lyngdoh was the UDP candidate from the Sohiong constituency in the state. Credit: Twitter / @SangmaConrad

Election to Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district is likely to be adjourned following the demise of the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Monday.

Election to the 60-member House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in hospital after cardiac arrest. Poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," Kharkongor told PTI. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma also took to Twitter to mourn Lyngdoh's death. 

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. He lost the last election to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People's Democratic Party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Elections
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
UDP
United Democratic Party
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 