UP Polls: Angry farmers may hurt BJP in Lakhimpur Kheri

''This government doesn't think about farmers,'' says 70-year old Dalbir Singh, a Sikh farmer and a resident Banika village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, which had shot into limelight after four farmers were killed after an SUV, in which union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was allegedly present, drove through a crowd of protesting farmers here, summing up the feelings of the farmers.

For someone who has been engaged in agricultural works for the past around 50 years, Singh had never seen the farmers so 'angry' and 'helpless'. ''Don't waive our loans...don't give us doles...only increase the MSP (minimum support price) of our produce and our condition will improve,'' Singh, who had arrived here with his father in the 1960s and was allotted land by the state government.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra released from jail

Although over four months have gone by since the killing of the farmers, the wounds still appeared to be fresh in the minds of the farmers despite a massive damage control exercise by the BJP. The saffron party's electoral prospects might be hit adversely of the farmers vent their pent up anger while casting their votes on February 23.

In fact the enlargement of Ashish Mishra, who was the main accused in the killing of the farmers, on bail on Tuesday could not have come at a worse time for the BJP as it could reignite the flames of anger among the farmers. ''You must understand that Ashish Mishra is the son of a union minister,'' Singh retorted when queried about his bail.

For the BJP the electoral battle here has become more challenging as it had swept the district in the 2017 assembly polls by winning all the eight assembly seats riding on the support of the electorally significant 'Kurmi, Brahmin and Sikh' communities. Muslims were a deciding factor on a couple of seats while the SC community members were also in sizable strength on at least two assembly seats.

The situation has changed this time mainly owing to over a year long farmer agitation in protest against the now scrapped farm laws, killing of the farmers, non-payment of sugarcane arrears.

Also Read | Will put Lakhimpur Kheri accused back in jail: Akhilesh

''Farmers are angry with the BJP.....even after his son was charged with killing four farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not sack Ajay Mishra.....he continues to be in the cabinet...his continuance is a humiliation for us,'' says Dilbagh Singh, a local Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader. He also pointed out that the farmers here had a dharna in protest against failure of the local sugar mills to clear the cane arrears.

Munnalal, who owns a few acres of land near Oel town in the district, also echoes a similar sentiment. ''Forget the caste equations....this time it's a fight for the survival of the farmers,'' Munnalal, a 'Kurmi' by caste, says. Interestingly both the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates are 'Kurmis' and are also related. 'Kurmis' are in sizable strength in the district.

The result of the electoral battle in the district, it seems, will be decided on the issues of caste and farmers. ''The real issues acquire backstage as the polls draw nearer and caste overshadows everything,'' says Satish Kumar, who runs a shop at Tikunia.

Kumar, who had supported the BJP in the previous assembly polls as well as in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, admitted that anger among the farmers could 'hurt' the chances of the saffron party this time.

There also appears to be consolidation of the Muslim votes in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Mohammadi and Gola Gokarnnath assembly seats. ''Muslims are with the SP,'' says Rajjab Khan, a local resident.

BJP's decision not to sack Ajay Mishra, however, could bring them votes of the 'Brahmin' community, who were in sizable numbers, especially in Dhaurahara assembly constituency. Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who crossed over to the BJP a few months back, has been appealing to the 'Brahimns' to support the BJP telling them that it is a prestige issue for him.

BJP leaders feel that Ajay Mishra was a victim of 'conspiracy'. ''The incident was unfortunate but Ajay Mishra or his son had nothing to do with it,'', said Raj Kumar sitting in the BJP election office at Oel.

With the farmers, cutting across caste lines, determined to have their voices heard, it appears that the saffron party will have a tough time in repeating its 2017 performance.

Check out DH's latest videos: