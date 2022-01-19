UP polls: Mulayam's daughter-in-law likely to join BJP today

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is likely to join the BJP. Sources in the BJP said that Aparna is in touch with the party's top leadership and is likely to join the party on Wednesday.

It is learnt that she is seeking a ticket from Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat, however, the BJP leadership has clarified that there will be no pre-condition for joining.

"Aparna has contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Lucknow Cantt Assembly constituency and this time also she has expressed her desire to contest from the same seat. However, the BJP leadership has clarified that there will be no pre-condition and Aparna ticket will be decided like any other only on the criteria of winnability," a senior BJP leader said.

Aparna, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Pratik Yadav, had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls against BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Prayagraj, Joshi, meanwhile, had on Tuesday offered to resign from Parliament if the party is ready to give ticket to her son Mayank Joshi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In the past Aparna lauded the several initiatives of the Narednra Modi government like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and others. She also donated for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

