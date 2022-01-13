40% women in Congress's first list of 125 candidates for UP polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released the party's first list of 125 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Out of the total 125 candidates, 40 per cent are women & 40 per cent are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the state," she said at a briefing.

Among the women, Congress has fielded Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim.

"We will not run a negative campaign; We will run a positive campaign for the bright future of Uttar Pradesh", the Congress leader said.

