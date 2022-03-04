90% of re-contesting UP MLAs richer: Report

Over 90% of the re-contesting legislators in Uttar Pradesh have become richer in the past five years, with BJP candidates showing the highest increase in their assets since 2017, according to a report by a non-government poll watchdog.

The report noted that the average assets of 301 such legislators, which also include independents, was worth Rs 5.68 crore in 2017.

However, according to their 2022 poll affidavits, their average assets increased to reach worth Rs 8.87 crore, it said.

"Out of the 301 re-contesting MLAs/MLCs, assets of 284 MLAs/MLCs (94%) have increased ranging from 0% to 22,057% and assets of 17 MLAs/MLCs (6%) have decreased ranging from -1% to -36%," the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Uttar Pradesh Election Watch (UPEW) said in its latest report.

According to the report, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is among the top five candidates in fray whose assets have significantly increased since 2017.

The report indicates that her assets have increased by worth Rs 30 crore in five years, from Rs 13.98 lakh in 2017 to Rs 30.98 crore, an increase by a whopping 22,057%.

Singh, who joined the BJP last year, had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls on a Congress ticket from Rae Bareily and won the seat by a huge margin.

According to the report, the assets of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Mubarakpur constituency Shah Alam, popularly known as Guddu Jamali, have increased by Rs 77.09 crore in five years.

